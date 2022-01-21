‘Exhausted’ kid’s reaction while shoveling snow is hilariously relatable. Watch

A video of a kid shoveling snow is going all kinds of viral online. If you are wondering why, then you will have to see the video that many have found absolutely relatable.

The video is a part of a news piece broadcasted on Canadian channel CTV News. The clip shows questions being asked to a kid clearing ice from front of his house. What has, however, sparked laughter among people is the reply of the little one. Also, his expressions add on further to the hilarity.

The video is now being posted by many across different social media platforms. Just like this share on Twitter posted along with the caption that reads “One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold.”

The video opens to a journalist saying “You didn’t have a machine to help move the snow, you probably found it…”. Before the person could finish their sentence, the kid is heard adding “Tiring.” That is, however, not all that the video shows. Take a look to the rest, there is a chance that you’ll not only find the video hilarious but relatable too.

One of my favourite kids was on the news tonight in Toronto and I have officially died. I’m dead. The name plate alone. Gold. pic.twitter.com/3XNs27oHoh — Meaghan Derynck (@MeaghanDerynck) January 18, 2022

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 3.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ahahaha that’s amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love this! He reminds me of Ralphie from A Christmas Story after being told for the hundredth time ‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’,” shared another. “A kid everyone can relate to,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON