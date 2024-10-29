EY Gurgaon Diwali celebration video goes viral for the wrong reasons, triggers 'work culture' remarks

A video has surfaced on social media giving a glimpse into the Diwali celebrations at the EY Gurgaon office. The viral footage, however, has failed to impress people as it reminded them of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old CA with EY Pune whose family alleged that she succumbed due to “overwork”. Diwali 2024: A video showing Diwali bash at EY Gurgaon has gone viral. (Instagram/@ca_sneha_chanchlani1)

CA Sneha Chanchlani, whose profile says she works at EY, posted the video with the caption “Diwali Celebration at EY Gurgaon.” She also used several hashtags, including “Big 4” and “Diwali.” For the uninitiated, the four largest international accounting and professional services firms are collectively called the Big 4. The list includes Deloitte, EY, PwC, and KPMG.

Take a look at the viral video here:

How did social media users react?

“Is this the same crowd who didn’t go to their own co-worker’s funeral?” asked an Instagram user. “No offence and hard feelings to these guys but after this video all I can say is don’t take your job seriously even after you die people of your own company will get over it in a few days, someone new will take your place and no one will remember your achievements and hard work done for your company. That’s life,” posted another.

“Is this image correction,” expressed a third. “compensating for past burnout deaths?” wrote a fourth.

The death of the 26-year-old EY Pune employee came to light when her mother, Anita Augustine, wrote a heart-wrenching letter after her demise addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani. She claimed that the “overwhelming workload” caused her untimely death. Memani expressed he was “deeply saddened" by the incident but denied the allegations by Anita.

Earlier this month, Ernst & Young fired dozens of employees in the US. They were sacked for simultaneously attending more than one online training class conducted during the accounting firm's learning week.