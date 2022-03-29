Fact Check: Does this viral collage show celebs reacting to Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident? Here is the truth

The incident in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has turned out to be the most talked about moment from the award ceremony. Since the incident, several posts related to the episode have made their way onto social media. Amid them is a collage of many Hollywood celebrities, which is being shared with a claim that it shows their reactions to the incident. This claim, however, is false.

Claim: “Audience reaction when Will Smith punched Chris Rock on Stage at the #Oscars,” wrote a Twitter user while posting the picture. The collage comprises images of Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Trevante Rhodes, David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Busy Philipps, Barry Jenkins, Meryl Streep, Jaden Piner, Salma Hayek, John Legend, Michelle Williams, Mel Gibson and Ryan Gosling.

Take a look at the picture that are now many sharing:

Audience reaction when Will Smith punched Chris Rock on Stage at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YTJKrdwM2U — Jack (@WestingtonJack) March 28, 2022

Investigation: A Google search using the keywords ‘celebrity reaction collage Oscars’ presented us with an image that was tweeted by Los Angeles Times back in 2017. The image shows the reactions of celebrities to a mixup that happened when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner instead of Moonlight at Oscars 2017.

Take a look at the tweet:

Watch the moment when "La La Land" is mistakenly announced best picture winner https://t.co/h3WScQsfxB pic.twitter.com/5QzqnwfwRv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017

In the image, you can see several celebrities and their reactions which are added in the edited collage that is now going viral with the false claim. Matt Demon, David Oyelowo, Busy Philipps, Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Williams can be seen.

We also came across an image tweeted by The New York Times back in 2017 which shows actor Charlize Theron’s reaction to the mixup.

Faces in the crowd as “Moonlight” was named best picture. In a bewildering end to the show, “La La Land” was first announced as the winner. pic.twitter.com/7bgEd3Vecj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

To identify the images of the other celebrities from the collage, we continued searching for more images with the keywords ‘La La Land and Moonlight mixup celebrity reactions’. This presented us with a tweet that contains pictures of Meryl Streep’s reaction.

meryl streep's face from that backstage #oscars feed when she realized what was happening with moonlight is hilarious pic.twitter.com/vivnECpMHj — karen (⊙ヮ⊙) (@magicrobins) February 27, 2017

We also searched for ‘Jaden Piner picture during 2017 Oscars mixup’ and came across an image on AFP forum from the 2017 event.

As for Mel Gibson’s picture used in the collage, here is the original image that we found on the site AP images. It is also from Oscars 2017 and a reaction to the mixup.

Here’s an image of Ryan Gosling from the 2017 event:

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture "Moonlight" is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) February 27, 2017

As for the remaining celebrities, Emma Stone, Barry Jenkins, Trevante Rhodes, and John Legend, we searched their names in relation to the 2017 event and these are the results we came across.

Take a look at the image of La La Land actor Emma Stone here.

Singer John Legend's expression is captured in this video:

Though we weren’t able to find the exact picture of Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and actor Trevante Rhodes used in the viral picture with the false claim, here are the posts showcasing them at the event.

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins on what he was thinking during that Best Picture mix-up: "I was speechless." (Watch) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/e4nhkKjMrf — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Trevante Rhodes realizing Moonlight won Best Picture: A short story. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qBpkFGpTUH — Denizcan S. (@MrFilmkritik) February 27, 2017

So, the claim that the collage showcases reactions of celebrities to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the recently concluded Oscars 2022 is false. The celebrities in the viral picture are reacting to the mixup that happened during Oscars 2017 when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner instead of Moonlight.