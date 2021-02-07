'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM
More than 10,000 human lives have been saved by good samaritans under the government's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.
"More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. People are coming forward to help each other and you should also help those who have met with any road accident. To save someone's life is a pious act," Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.
He tagged a tweet by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had shared a video clip of a case study of the scheme.
Kejriwal while launching the scheme had said at least 3,000 lives were saved during the pilot project of the initiative which ran for 18 months.
"The chances of survival increase by 70-80 per cent if an accident victim is taken to the hospital within one hour of his accident, which is the 'Golden Hour'," he had said.
Under the scheme, the city government will incur the treatment expenditure of eligible road accident victims and give incentives to those who helped them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog sent off by referee for invading pitch during football match in Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of train at snow-covered station in Himachal Pradesh is a sight to behold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man teaches ‘physically-distanced, pandemic-safe’ bhangra in snow. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata reacts to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox