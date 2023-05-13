Feisty tigress tries stealing tiger's food. Watch what happens next

Wildlife is interesting in several ways, and if you are someone who enjoys watching videos from the wild, you cannot miss out on this clip. A viral video shows a tigress trying to steal a tiger's food. However, when the tiger confronts her, she goes in for a fight!

Tiger and tigress fighting over food.(YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

The video was shared on YouTube by the page Latest Sightings. "A female tiger spots what seems to be an abandoned deer in the road, but this meal isn't as easy as she hopes! A huge male was nearby and didn't let her steal the meal without a fight!" wrote Latest Sightings in their post. They also added that the video is from Ranthambore National Park and was originally shot by Vijay Kumawat.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 2,000 times. The share has also gained several comments. Several were stunned by the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I love how he just stands there and looks at her. He already knows this battle is won and is just waiting for her to calm down." A second added, "That is one huge tiger! Until I saw them live, I never realized just how big they are. Beautiful animals!" "It is always astonishing to see how fast cats are. The male reacts instantly to the female's movements, and the female turns herself upside down half a second after being in the air in 01:46. Meow power," expressed a third.

