First sunrise of 2022 from the International Space Station goes viral. See pics

These photos of the first sunrise of 2022 have gone viral on Twitter and was shared by the International Space Station.
One of the photos of the first sunrise of 2022 shared on Twitter by the International Space Station. (twitter/@Space_Station)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 12:58 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The new year has brought with itself new hopes, dreams and light. And what better way to celebrate the beginning of a new year than with a brand new day, a brand new sunrise? These photos of the first sunrise of 2022 that were shared on Twitter by the International Space Station have gone viral and for all the right reasons.

The caption that accompanies these photos reads, “Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT.” The mesmerizing photos of of the beautiful sunrise as seen from the International Space Station will surely enchant you as well.

Take a look at the pics right here:

Since being posted on Twitter on January 1, these photos have received more than 20,500 likes and several comments on the microblogging platform.

“Amazing. I really want to watch the sunrise and sunset from the space station,” reads a comment from an individual. “I'm not speechless about the view, which is amazing, I am more about the fact that this picture was taken at about 400 kilometres altitude, which is not a lot,” confessed another. “This one looks actually like a sunset,” pointed out another.

What are your thoughts on these photos of the first sunrise of 2022?

