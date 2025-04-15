Menu Explore
Flight attendant wins 21 crore jackpot from 500 online bet, quits job mid-air: ‘This is my last flight'

BySimran Singh
Apr 15, 2025 05:36 PM IST

A young flight attendant shocked passengers by announcing her resignation mid-air after winning ₹21.83 crore through an online casino game.

A routine workday took a dramatic turn for flight attendant Priya Sharma, who, after months of silently struggling with financial stress, placed a casual 500 bet on an online casino game and won a staggering 21 crore—then shocked passengers mid-flight by announcing her resignation over the intercom.

The cabin erupted in cheers, passengers sharing in the surreal moment of triumph.(Pexel)
The cabin erupted in cheers, passengers sharing in the surreal moment of triumph.(Pexel)

Priya had been quietly struggling with financial stress for months, according to Casinos Exposed. Mounting bills and daily expenses weighed heavily on her until a chance Instagram scroll during a layover introduced her to Casino Days. The platform was running a limited-time offer: a 150% bonus on deposits up to 1 lakh.

“I don’t usually do things like this, but I thought, you know, it’s 500; it can’t hurt anything. You can’t lose 500, you know what I mean? And I don’t regret it. I’m feeling pretty happy, pretty blessed,” she recalled.

She picked a game called Ganesha Fortune, a popular online slot. What began as a modest wager soon turned into an unimaginable windfall. Her balance steadily grew—first crossing 1 lakh, then 10 lakh, until it finally peaked at 21,83,02,672.

Still in disbelief, she contacted Casino Days’ support team, who confirmed the astonishing win. Holding back the urge to celebrate publicly, she quietly continued checking in passengers with a smile. “I’m trying to stay calm. I won’t tell anyone unless they ask…” she said.

But Priya had already made a bold decision.

Unexpected announcement

Once airborne, she picked up the cabin intercom and stunned everyone on board with an unexpected announcement, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your stewardess speaking… and this is my last flight!”

The cabin erupted in cheers, passengers sharing in the surreal moment of triumph.

Since that day, Priya has set her eyes on fulfilling long-held dreams: buying a BMW, treating herself to a vacation in the Maldives, and gifting her parents a dream apartment. “I definitely recommend Casino Days. I would say to you: ’Just take the chance, deposit 500 because you won’t regret it,’” she said.

While her jackpot is among the largest, it’s not the biggest win on the platform. A 4,48,47,69,045 prize still awaits a lucky winner, and smaller jackpots crossing 3 crore have already been claimed by others.

HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

(Name changed to protect identity)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
