Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. Tributes pour in on Twitter

Right about anyone and everyone has grown up listening to Lata Mangeshkar's soulful voice. The legend has, however, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6. Following this iconic singer’s demise, many people have taken to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes to her. Many are also sharing the posts using her name in Hindi – so much so that it is trending on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user posted, “Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her the family. May her soul Rest In Peace, Om Shanti.” It was accompanied by a video of Lata Mangeshkar singing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another posted, “Saddened by the news of #LataMangeshkar ji's demise. Today we have lost the melodious voice of the country. May her soul rest in peace and strength to her family and fans to bear the loss. Bye Bye! Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another paid their tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema by posting this:

One of Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs, Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai was posted by this Twitter user. With it, they wrote a caption that reads, “One of my favourite songs and singers. Today we lost the Queen of Singers.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many others also took to Twitter to post their tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee, like the following:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after a prolonged hospitalisation.