Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. Tributes pour in on Twitter
trending

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. Tributes pour in on Twitter

The Nightingale of Indian Cinema, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away at the age of 92 on February 6. Following this, Twitter has flooded with heartfelt condolences for the icon.
File photo of Lata Mangeshkar. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 11:42 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Right about anyone and everyone has grown up listening to Lata Mangeshkar's soulful voice. The legend has, however, passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, February 6. Following this iconic singer’s demise, many people have taken to Twitter to share their heartfelt tributes to her. Many are also sharing the posts using her name in Hindi – so much so that it is trending on Twitter.

A Twitter user posted, “Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her the family. May her soul Rest In Peace, Om Shanti.” It was accompanied by a video of Lata Mangeshkar singing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Another posted, “Saddened by the news of #LataMangeshkar ji's demise. Today we have lost the melodious voice of the country. May her soul rest in peace and strength to her family and fans to bear the loss. Bye Bye! Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

Another paid their tribute to the Nightingale of Indian Cinema by posting this:

One of Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs, Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai was posted by this Twitter user. With it, they wrote a caption that reads, “One of my favourite songs and singers. Today we lost the Queen of Singers.”

Many others also took to Twitter to post their tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee, like the following:

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after a prolonged hospitalisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lata mangeshkar twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP