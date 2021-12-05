Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Footballers walk into field holding shelter dogs looking for forever homes. Watch viral video

The video shows players from a Russian football club walking into the field holding a few dogs looking to get adopted.
Players from Russian football club, Zenit, walk into the field holding a few dogs from a shelter looking to get adopted.(twitter/@fczenit_en)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 11:11 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showcasing players from a Russian football club walking into the field holding a few dogs from a shelter looking to get adopted has won people’s hearts. It was shared on Twitter and there is a possibility that the clip will have same effect on you too.

Football Club Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, shared the video on their official Twitter handle. “The Zenit players took to the pitch at the Gazprom Arena this evening accompanied by dogs from local shelters looking for a new home,” they wrote while posting the clip.

The video was shared on December 3. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral with over 3.3 million views and counting. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Okay I am now a Zenit fan,” wrote a Twitter user. “That last player looks like he's fell in love with his dog already,” posted another. “Omg this is truly amazing thank you guys we are new fans and the footballer at the end you are an angel,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

