French Bulldog gets so excited about his walk that he jumps from the sofa. Watch

Dogs are such enthusiastic animals to have around, and their bursting energies positively impact us. In fact, their antics and daily activities help us brighten our days. While we adore many things about these pets, we all love watching how excited they get for their evening walks. Recently, one such video of a dog jumping in excitement for going out for a walk has caught the attention of many internet users. This video will surely make you smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @stitchy_boii, you can see a French Bulldog under a blanket. When a man behind the dog says, "Do you want to go?" Before the man could even end his sentence, the dog jumps out of the blanket and gives the man a happy stare. He then runs from the sofa and stands at the door to go outside with him. A woman in the frame of the video can also be seen smiling at the dog.

Take a look at the full video of the dog here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has been viewed more than four thousand times and has received several likes and comments. One person wrote, "Watched this a million times today!" Another person wrote, "What a sweet little boy! This made my day." A third person added, "The kind of energy I needed today." Some others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON