Friends surprise bride and groom with their performance to Sunoji Dulhan. Watch viral wedding video

Published on Feb 26, 2023 01:45 PM IST

The viral wedding video of two people dancing to the song Sunoji Dulhan to surprise the bride and the groom was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral wedding video on Instagram, shows two people dancing to Sunoji Dulhan.(Instagram/@saayukishadi)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos captured at weddings showing friends and family surprising the newlyweds with beautiful performances never fail to win people’s hearts. Just like this video that shows two friends dancing to the song Sunoji Dulhan from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The video is shared on an Instagram page called @saayukishadi along with a caption that reads, “Are they even your best friends if they don’t perform like this on your wedding. ” The video shows two friends dressed in black and white outfits dancing to the song. The duo dances throughout the video with beautiful smiles on their faces. The video also captures the reactions of the bride and groom, sitting with the guests and watching the dance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 4.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Nice yaar,” posted an Instagram user. “Super dance,” expressed another. “Superb expression and performance,” shared a third. “Mind blowing,” commented a fourth. “Amazing,” wrote a fifth. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.

viral video instagram
