From smol kitten to chonky catto, Reddit photos show how Zeus the cat grew up

This Reddit photo thread shows how a tiny kitten named Zeus grew up to be a big, chonky catto.
Zeus the cat, back when he was a kitten, wrapped like a ‘purrito’. (reddit/@BeenTooNice)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Seeing your pets grow up from tiny little munchkins to adorable adults, one day at a time, is surely a blessing. This set of cat photos shared on Reddit, shows how a small kitten named Zeus grew up to be a big, furry cat.

The series of nine photos chronicles how this kitten went from being a baby to a year old. “This is Zeus! He’s one. Scroll through the photos to watch him grow,” reads the caption accompanying these photos. In the photos, viewers can see the kitty in different phases of growing up. In one, he is wrapped up in a blanket like a ‘purrito,’ in another he is just looking up adorably.

The photos also show him lying in the exact same spot in between his humans’ pillows on their bed right from when he was a kitten to when he grew up. He now yawns with his toe beans out and has grown up to be a rather chonky catto.

See the cat pics for yourself:

Since being posted on the subReddit r/cats around five hours ago, these photos have garnered more than 2,500 upvotes and several reactions from cat lovers on the site.

“I really enjoy the ‘boop’ in the third photo,” pointed out an individual in the comments section. “Omg how cute - he’s adorable,” posted another. To this, the original poster replied, “Yes. I love him very much. He loves belly rubs and licking people.” “Adorable. And oddly mixed colors but beautiful!” commented another, referring to Zeus’ fur.

What are your thoughts on these cat photos?

cats reddit kitten
