Genelia D’Souza shares adorable video to wish happy birthday to her dog

Pet parents love celebrating birthdays of their dogs or cats as the pets bring so much joy and happiness in their lives. Like this adorable video shared by actor Genelia D’Souza of her dog on Instagram wishing him a happy birthday. The actor has shared in the post how the pooch made her a better person and how he was the only one who was consistently happy to see her apart from her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

In the video, Genelia is seen sitting with her pet dog and lip-syncing to a song while the pooch tries to lick her face.

“My Dearest Baby Boy Flash, Thank you for making me a parent and teaching me to be one..

You make me want to be a better person. I can’t remember anyone who consistently is so happy to see me except you (Ya that applies to Baba @riteishd) My sunshine doesn’t come from the skies, it comes from the love I see in my dogs eyes. Happy Birthday Flash,” she wrote in the caption of the video which was posted just two hours ago.

The video has already received over 93 thousand likes and numerous comments.

Watch the adorable video below:

“Happy birthday flashieeee, cutest cutie,” commented an Instagram user. “Happy Birthday Flash,” posted another along with heart emojis. “So Beautiful Genelia,” commented a third.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are popular for posting funny videos on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable pet video?