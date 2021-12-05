‘Genius’ doggo hides human’s house keys so they cannot leave. Watch dog video

Humans are a dog's entire life and if possible, they would make sure that all of their human’s life should ideally revolve around them, and them only! They would love for their humans to stay at home with them all day for cuddles and love galore. That’s exactly what this video posted on Reddit shows.

In it, a cute Golden Retriever doggo is seen looking into the camera quite directly and intently, as if to say that he knows exactly what he’s doing. After a few seconds of eye contact, the dog turns around to leave and keeps running for a bit with a set of keys dangling from his mouth, until he disappears behind a staircase. Turns out, those keys were his human’s and they were trying to leave the house, for whatever reason.

The playful pooch sure knew how to go to right about any extent to make sure that their human spends the most amount of time with them. “Dog steals key to prevent his human from leaving,” reads the caption that accompanies this funny dog video.

Watch it below:

Posted on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingJerks on November 22, the video has raked in more than 31,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“I once quit a job and when the boss asked why I said I missed my dog,” revealed a Redditor. “Aww how cute,” posted another. “I’d stay in that home forever, how could you say no?” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?