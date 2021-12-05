Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Genius’ doggo hides human’s house keys so they cannot leave. Watch dog video
trending

‘Genius’ doggo hides human’s house keys so they cannot leave. Watch dog video

The video shows an adorable Golden Retriever doggo who hides his human's house keys so as to stop them from leaving. 
This playful pooch didn't want his human to leave the house so he hid the keys. (reddit/@ZoophoRoog)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Humans are a dog's entire life and if possible, they would make sure that all of their human’s life should ideally revolve around them, and them only! They would love for their humans to stay at home with them all day for cuddles and love galore. That’s exactly what this video posted on Reddit shows.

In it, a cute Golden Retriever doggo is seen looking into the camera quite directly and intently, as if to say that he knows exactly what he’s doing. After a few seconds of eye contact, the dog turns around to leave and keeps running for a bit with a set of keys dangling from his mouth, until he disappears behind a staircase. Turns out, those keys were his human’s and they were trying to leave the house, for whatever reason.

The playful pooch sure knew how to go to right about any extent to make sure that their human spends the most amount of time with them. “Dog steals key to prevent his human from leaving,” reads the caption that accompanies this funny dog video.

RELATED STORIES

Watch it below:

Posted on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingJerks on November 22, the video has raked in more than 31,500 upvotes and several reactions.

“I once quit a job and when the boss asked why I said I missed my dog,” revealed a Redditor. “Aww how cute,” posted another. “I’d stay in that home forever, how could you say no?” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. cute video funny video reddit video reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP