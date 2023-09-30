German ambassador to India fact-checks error in Indian newspaper ad

Dr Philipp Ackermann, the Ambassador of Germany to India, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out an error in an advertisement printed in an Indian newspaper on September 30. The ad about a ‘mega gathering of India’s leading boarding schools’ in Delhi shows Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the president of Germany, as a boarding school.

Misleading advertisement printed in an Indian newspaper on September 30. (X/@AmbAckermann)

“Dear Indian parents - I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan, as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted,” wrote the German ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, while sharing a picture of the advertisement on X.

Take a look at the advertisement printed in an Indian newspaper below:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 2.2 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also been liked by close to 3,000 people. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this error in today’s newspaper ad:

“Disgraceful, to say the least! The sponsor of this ad should be taken to task. Clearly, no due diligence/proof reading was done before it was cleared for print,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Good that Ambassadors are fact checking the newspapers now.”

“Good one. The parents attending this exhibition should demand boarding in exactly this building as shown in the image. Maybe @ascionline have something to say about this ad,” wrote a third, tagging the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

A fourth commented, “Thank you Excellency for exposing this scam. This advertiser should be prosecuted for misdemeanour.”

“The dangers of randomly copy-pasting the image of a good looking building,” shared a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Ughh, this is so embarassing. Apologies, Ambassador.”

