German Chancellor sports black eye patch, asks netizens to make memes on him

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seen sporting a pirate look as he wore a black eye patch to cover up bruise marks on his face. He received the bruises as a result of a jogging accident. Since the picture was shared, many netizens made memes out of it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared this picture on Twitter.(Twitter/@Bundeskanzler)

"I look forward to the memes. Thanks for the well wishes, looks worse than it is!" wrote Olaf Scholz as he shared a picture of himself on X (formerly known as Twitter.) (Also Read: German Chancellor Scholz to get ‘personally involved’ in India trade agreement)

Take a look at the tweet shared by Olaf Scholz here:

This picture was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 3.1 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Numerous people made memes out of the picture and shared them in the comments section of the post.

Check out the reaction by netizens to Olaf Scholz picture here:

An individual wrote, "May the meme be with you," and shared this image.

A few people also compared him to Captain Jack Sparrow.

Another drew a bird beside the German Chancellor's picture and wrote, "Get well soon."

A fourth shared, "Ouch! Wishing you a speedy recovery, of course. We'll take care of the memes." A fifth said, "Others manage to break something when they fall, our Olaf manages to knock out an eye." A sixth commented, "Praying for your speedy recovery."

Several others have written "Get well soon" in the comments.

