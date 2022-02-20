German woman marries Indian man at a traditional ceremony in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Watch

Sagar Gurjar is from Ajmer, Rajasthan and in 2015, he went to Germany to get his MBA. In the year 2020, he started working at Deloitte in Germany itself. There, he met Melini in a company meeting. In the very first meeting itself, Sagar liked her. That’s what has now turned into a marriage between the two that has been making headlines.

Sagar proposed to Melini, to which she agreed. It was decided between the two that the marriage would take place in India and according to Hindu rituals. The families of both agreed to this, despite an initial disapproval from Sagar’s mother which was sorted after Melini talked to her.

This Friday, their match was sealed in a completely Indian, traditionally Hindu style. The people on the girl's side have followed Indian customs. The bride, as well as her family members were wearing Indian attires. Both the families looked quite happy with this union.

Take a look at a snippet from their wedding ceremony:

The wedding video of the German woman and the Indian man was posted on Twitter on February 19. So far, the post by Live Hindustan has gathered more than 150 likes. It has also received various comments from people who admired this couple.

“Beautiful,” commented a Twitter user. “Nice,” posted another, followed by a smiling face emoji. Many others took to the comments section to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Many noted how lovely the ceremony was.

