Home / Trending / Girl and her doggo dance to Nora Fatehi's Dance Meri Rani. Video is a must-watch
Girl and her doggo dance to Nora Fatehi's Dance Meri Rani. Video is a must-watch

In this video posted on Instagram, a cute dog is seen dancing to Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani along with its human.
The doggo and its human dancing to Guru Randhawa's Dance Meri Rani featuring Nora Fatehi. (instagram/@leo14399)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 03:00 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani has gone viral all over social media and sparked many trends where people can be seen dancing to the hit number. In some of those videos, people are seen matching moves to Nora Fatehi's, with their friends or family. In this video posted on Instagram, the girl who takes part in the trend is accompanied by her even more talented dog.

The video opens to show the girl, all smiles, ready to match her steps to this viral Dance Meri Rani song. Viewers can also see her dog in the same frame who first sits on the ground and takes a look at what exactly is happening. As the video progresses and the girl keeps dancing, the dog also stands on two legs and matches up to its human’s energy.

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are tagged in the caption of the video that was uploaded by the Instagram page dedicated to this dog named Leo. “Challenge accepted,” reads the caption, followed by a paw emoji.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram a week ago, this video has garnered more than 1.2 million views. It has also accumulated several heartwarming comments.

“Heart-touching video, awesome,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “Leo has stolen the show,” complimented a third. “Good job, buddy,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

