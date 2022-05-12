Girl finishes first in track race despite losing shoe. Watch inspiring video

Life is full of obstacles and it is not always a smooth sailing. What matters is how people react to the hardships that come their way. In a video that will leave you inspired, a young girl showed exemplary grit and determination to finish first in a race after suffering a setback initially. The video was posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement 12 hours ago and it has already received over 2.4 million views. The never say die spirit of the girl will leave you motivated.

“Her shoe came off at the start of the race, but instead of quitting, she did this,” says the text on the video. When the girl started the race, she lost her shoe but instead of giving up, she quickly put that shoe on and started running. What makes the video really delightful is the fact that the girl ran so fast that she ended up winning the race.

“Talaya Crawford lost her sneaker at the beginning of race but instead of just giving up... she put that shoe on and ran faster than ever. I love the GRIT here... life might have setbacks but it’s how you deal with those setups. Great job, Talaya!!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Lost her shoe and still won??!!! FUTURE OLYMPIAN!!!” commented an Instagram user. “It’s not about how you start it but about how you finish it,” posted another. A third comment reads, “Wow this gave me goosebumps, so inspiring to never give up.”

The video was originally posted by American professional boxer Terence Bud Crawfordon his personal Instagram account. Talaya Crawford is his daughter. He had posted the video three days ago with the caption, “I just can’t stop thinking about my daughter’s track meet yesterday. She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”

What are your thoughts about this inspiring video?