Girl gifts dolls to dementia patients, their reactions will make you emotional

There are certain videos shared on the Internet that showcase something so wonderful that they leave you emotional. This video involving a little girl and a few dementia patients is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the video will make you say ‘who is cutting the onions.’

The video is shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. In the caption they described about what the video shows. "My baby said she wanted to make someone happy, so we went to the Memory Care Unit." WATCH how happy they are to receive the dolls—dolls can be comforting to dementia patients,” they wrote.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 41,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“God bless her. I hope to do something like this with my daughters one day,” wrote an Instagram user. “I bawled my eyes out. What a beautiful little girl! What a big heart! What wonderful parents!” expressed another. “That is so beautiful! Wow!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON