Girl helps dog deliver babies at night, video shows her taking care of puppies

In today’s edition of wholesome videos that may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, here is the clip showing the amazing bond of love between a girl and her dog. The video shows her taking care of the newborn puppies that she helped deliver.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. “Linky did it. A 2am delivery perfectly handled by her Little Mom Chloe. These two are the best team you will ever meet and the bond is unbreakable. Mama Link is doing great and had 8 puppies. One baby is very fragile and will need tube feeding. The rest looks happy, healthy, and well!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The pet video opens to show the mama dog nursing her little babies. The clip also shows the “little” human who helped the pooch deliver her puppies. The wholesome video is absolutely amazing to watch.

Take a look:

The video has been posted a few days and since being shared the clip has accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Wow. Superb little vet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Way to go Linky mama,” posted another. “Amazing. I love their bond,” commented a third. “Awwww,” expressed a fourth. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?