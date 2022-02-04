Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Girl helps dog deliver babies at night, video shows her taking care of puppies
trending

Girl helps dog deliver babies at night, video shows her taking care of puppies

The heartwarming video of the girl and the dogs will leave you with a smile.
The image, taken from the Instagram video. shows the girl taking care of the dogs.(Instagram/@linkthegoldenminiaussie)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of wholesome videos that may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, here is the clip showing the amazing bond of love between a girl and her dog. The video shows her taking care of the newborn puppies that she helped deliver.

The video was posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. “Linky did it. A 2am delivery perfectly handled by her Little Mom Chloe. These two are the best team you will ever meet and the bond is unbreakable. Mama Link is doing great and had 8 puppies. One baby is very fragile and will need tube feeding. The rest looks happy, healthy, and well!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The pet video opens to show the mama dog nursing her little babies. The clip also shows the “little” human who helped the pooch deliver her puppies. The wholesome video is absolutely amazing to watch.

Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days and since being shared the clip has accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Wow. Superb little vet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Way to go Linky mama,” posted another. “Amazing. I love their bond,” commented a third. “Awwww,” expressed a fourth. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP