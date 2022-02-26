Girl meeting her little brother for the first time gets emotional. Watch

Most people who meet their newborn siblings for the first time tend to get emotional. Just like how this girl reacted upon meeting her infant brother. Not just wholesome and beautiful, there is a chance that the video will also make you say “Who is cutting onions.”

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram by Diana Neider, the mother of the kids. The video, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on another Instagram page called Good News Movement. They shared the video with a caption, “Big sister meets her baby brother for the first time.”

The video opens to show the newborn in the car baby seat that is placed on the backseat of a car. Within a few moments, his elder sister opens the door and starts sobbing upon laying her eyes on him. That is not all. The video also shows a few beautiful images of the duo.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sobbing! What sweet siblings!!” wrote an Instagram user. “What a lovely post. A tender heart like hers is a beautiful gift,” shared another. “So beautiful and pure,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

