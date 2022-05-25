Home / Trending / Girl who relocated surprises bestie by visiting her on her birthday. Watch
The video of the girl reuniting with her besties on her birthday was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the girl on her way to meet her bestie.(Instagram/@anayamishra0105)
Updated on May 25, 2022 05:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The bond between best friends is something really special. Probably that is the reason why people cannot contain their happiness when they reunite with their besties after staying apart for some time. That is what is showcased in this video which captures a wonderful moment between a girl and her BFF who came just to surprise her on her birthday. The video is absolutely heartwarming to watch.

The video showcases a kid named Anaya Mishra and it was posted on her Instagram page. Her bio says that her profile is managed by her mother Preity Gourr.

“When her best friend who shifted to UK surprised her on her birthday. This is the pure feeling of Joy and love which is so special and she will be going to cherish this moment a whole life. This is the best birthday gift for her,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Kudos to the parents of the friend. They are so thoughtful for these little girls,” posted an Instagram user. “Aww this just shows the importance and love behind friendship,” shared another. “Best birthday gift she got,” commented a third. “This is so cute,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?

