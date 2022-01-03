Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Go little rockstar': brave catto loses his front legs but overcomes it. Watch
trending

'Go little rockstar': brave catto loses his front legs but overcomes it. Watch

This video that was originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram, shows how a brave little cat called Rex lost his front legs but braved the situation.
This brave little catto named Rex, lost his front legs but overcame it. (instagram/@rex2paws)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 06:40 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show animals being able to successfully overcome some sort of injury are always heartwarming to watch. This video shared on Instagram shows how a fluffy little cat had lost his front legs but took it all in his stride and overcame it with a lot of bravery.

Named Rex, this cat functions entirely on his two hind limbs. The video opens to show the cat on some stairs but instead of falling down or losing balance he carefully moves his body. He does this in a way that will make him stay on the stairs and be able to move to the point when he wants to. The video was originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram.

The version that was shared on the official page of Instagram has gone all kinds of viral. It is captioned with a smart pun, “Go little REX-star,” followed by a shining star emoji.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on Instagram around 14 hours ago, this video has already received 1.5 million views and several comments from cat lovers on the app.

“Such a real rock star,” commented one, followed by some fire emojis. “Poor baby! He is such a brave kitty,” commented another. “The cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time,” commented a third. “Sweet angel,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP