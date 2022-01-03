'Go little rockstar': brave catto loses his front legs but overcomes it. Watch

The videos that show animals being able to successfully overcome some sort of injury are always heartwarming to watch. This video shared on Instagram shows how a fluffy little cat had lost his front legs but took it all in his stride and overcame it with a lot of bravery.

Named Rex, this cat functions entirely on his two hind limbs. The video opens to show the cat on some stairs but instead of falling down or losing balance he carefully moves his body. He does this in a way that will make him stay on the stairs and be able to move to the point when he wants to. The video was originally shared on TikTok and later on Instagram.

The version that was shared on the official page of Instagram has gone all kinds of viral. It is captioned with a smart pun, “Go little REX-star,” followed by a shining star emoji.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around 14 hours ago, this video has already received 1.5 million views and several comments from cat lovers on the app.

“Such a real rock star,” commented one, followed by some fire emojis. “Poor baby! He is such a brave kitty,” commented another. “The cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time,” commented a third. “Sweet angel,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON