Goat gets curious, climbs inside a delivery van to ‘inspect’ it. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen the videos that show animals getting curious and exploring unusual places. This video involving a goat is a perfect addition to that category. It shows the animal exploring a delivery van.

The video opens to show a goat standing in front of a delivery van looking inside. A dog is also seen standing behind it. Initially, the goat tries peeping inside while standing outside the vehicle. However, soon, it gathers some courage to satisfy its curiosity and climbs inside. The animal roams around the packages kept inside, as if to inspect them. Towards the end of the clip, it climbs down from the van and even gets some pets from the delivery driver.

Though it is unknown where the video was captured, it is absolutely funny to watch. Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make you chuckle?

