Goat trapped under rocks runs back to its friend after being rescued. Watch

Yet another day and yet another rescue video that may leave you with a wide smile on your face. The videos that showcase humans stepping up to help animals in distress are wonderful to watch. Just like this clip that shows a family recuing a goat trapped under rocks. There is a chance that you will watch the amazing rescue video more than once.

The incident took place at Texas’ Del Rio in the US earlier this year. The video opens to show a man and a boy breaking braches and removing rocks. They continue doing so until they reach the baby goat trapped underneath. Then, very gently and carefully, the man picks up the animal. He then, along with the boy, not only inspects the animal for injuries but also pets it. The kid then takes the goat into his lap and eventually releases it. The animal, soon after being released, runs back to its friend waiting on top of a rock.

Take a look at the video:

