‘Lover’s gift’: Gold ring from around 1860 has doors that reveal secret inscriptions. Watch

There are certain posts on the Internet that can almost instantly make you say wow. This post shared on Instagram about a gold ring from around 1860 is one such share. It may not just leave you stunned but also give you a glimpse into a page of history.

Victoria and Albert Museum took to their official Instagram page to share the post. They also shared a descriptive caption to explain more about the ring and the meaning of the secret inscriptions hidden behind the small doors.

“I love you a little, a lot, passionately and not at all'. A lover's gift: a ring with doors that open to reveal the inscriptions: JE T'AIME un peu; JE T'AIME beaucoup; JE T'AIME passionnement; JE T'AIME pas du tout,” they wrote.

“Based on a game played by plucking the petals from a daisy. The language of flowers is believed to have come to Europe from the Ottoman court - the roses on this ring symbolised love; the daisies, innocence. Gold ring, enamelled, maker unknown, France [1830-1860]” they added.

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“How lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “Truly charming,” shared a third. “That’s amazing,” commented a fourth.

