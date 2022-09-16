Golden Retriever and Corgi react in dramatically different ways to human’s funny gesture. Watch

A video of two dogs reacting in opposite ways to a funny gesture by their human has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a Golden Retriever named Maui and his Corgi sibling Ruby.

Posted on the Instagram page dedicated to Maui, the video is absolutely hilarious to watch. The clip opens to show Maui sleeping on a sofa. Within moments, his human points a finger towards him and without much delay, the dog starts licking the finger. The pet parent then goes on to do the same with Ruby and the sassy way in which she reacts may leave you laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video to see how the dogs react:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received nearly 29,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many reacted to the video with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Maui teaches patience and calmness, Ruby teaches rage and impatience,” joked an Instagram user. “I’m choking. I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t that!” posted another. “It’s always the tiny ones that have the most sass. I got one of them too Maui,” commented a third. “Love Ruby’s reaction. Such a contrast between Maui and Ruby,” wrote a fourth.