Golden retriever dog afraid of water learns how to swim. Watch cute video

Have you ever seen a dog that is scared of water? Golden retriever dogs are known to be natural swimmers who love water. However, there are some dogs that are scared of water. Like this golden retriever doggo that had to learn how to swim. The dog was reluctant to go inside the pool at first but soon learnt how to swim and it is delightful to watch.

The video of the doggo taking a swimming lesson was posted on Instagram by the account imretrieverfan on May 1 and it has got more than 1.46 lakh views so far. The video shows the golden retriever dog going for its first swimming lesson after being singed in by its mom and dad. The dog is also wearing a vest. The dog is nervous of going inside the pool and turns back. So, the trainer picks up the doggo and takes it inside. The dog quickly learnt how to swim after being nudged a few times by the trainer. The dog starts enjoying itself in the water and by the end is seen going inside the pool on its own.

Watch the video below:

“You did well, doggie!!” commented an Instagram user. “Don’t need life jackets Goldie’s are water dogs,” wrote another. “You were a very brave boy and you are just the sweetest!” said a third.

The video was originally posted by the account chasin_chester. The dog used to be afraid of the water but now there are many videos of the dog swimming.

What do you think about this dog that learnt how to swim?