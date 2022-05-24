Golden Retriever dog couldn’t stop staring at hot air balloon, so his mom took him on a ride. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram and love puppies and doggos, then there’s barely a chance that you’d miss a viral dog video. So you’ve found yourself in exactly the right place as we’ve found the cutest video that involves a Golden Retriever dog and a hot air balloon that his mom takes him on. There’s a high chance that you’ll be left smiling from cheek to cheek by the end of this happy video that will fill your day with positive vibes.

The video opens to show an adorable pooch named Maui. He is a Golden Retriever dog who is quite famous on Instagram and has over 3.3 lakh followers on the page that is dedicated to him. This time, he went on a hot air balloon ride and people on Instagram can barely handle the sweet backstory behind it. He used to look at this hot air balloon from his house so his mom made sure to find out about it.

Later, she took him on a ride of it as she was informed that it was dog-friendly. The caption to this dog video that has now gone viral, reads, “Core memories unlocked. SoCal dog parents, the hot air balloon in OC great park is dog friendly. Weekend wait time is around 2 hours but it definitely worth every second.” It was accompanied by a balloon emoji.

Watch it here:

It was shared on the social media platform just seven days ago. By now, it has received more than 9.5 lakh views. The viral dog video has also received varied comments from dog lovers who truly appreciated this moment.

“OMG! We saw this big ballie in the sky as we were driving down to San Diego! (From Seattle). How cool you went on it!” wrote an individual. “American dream,” posted another. A third wrote, “Best dog mom in the world.”

What do you think about this video? Would you care to join Maui the Golden Retriever on this hot air balloon?