Golden retriever dog does this when it’s time to go home from park. Watch

If you have ever kept a dog as a pet then you must be aware of their peculiar habits and stubborn behaviour sometimes. Nevertheless, no matter what dogs do, their owners can’t remain angry with them for long as the dogs shower them with so much love and affection. In one such video posted on Instagram, a golden retriever dog refuses to go home from the park and it is quite adorable to watch.

“Nope…not ready to go home yet hooman,” says the text on the video. The video shows the golden retriever dog laying down stubbornly on the grass as a man tries his best to move the dog.

“‘I’m really stubborn and I’m okay with that. Ever since Blu was a puppy he’s been a stubborn boy. On this particular occasion, we were at the park together and when I told him it was time to go home he was NOT having any part of it. I tried to lure him into the car with a treat, but he wouldn’t budge.As you can clearly see, he’s a big boy and knows how to throw his weight down. I knew there was no way I could lift him and carry him to the car, so I had to call my husband who was home at the time to come and help me. This entire fiasco lasted over an hour,” the person explained the whole situation in the caption.

The video was posted by the Instagram account goldenretrieverblu_ on May 11. It has got more than 9.77 lakh views.

Watch the video below:

“Exercise for the hooman,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emojis. “The look of absolutely zero concern in your eyes,” wrote another. “This is when dogs need a middle name, so they know they’re really in trouble when you use it,” said a third.

The dog account that posted the video has more than 77,000 followers.

What do you think about this dog that is really stubborn?