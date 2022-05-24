Golden retriever dog refuses to go home after a walk. Watch cute video

People who keep dogs as pets know how much they love going on walks. For a dog it is the highlight of their day to go on long walks with its human. So much so that often the dogs refuse to go home even after spending a lot of time outdoors. In a video posted on Instagram, a golden retriever dog holds its leash with its paw when its human says that it is time to go home. The video of the doggo is really adorable to watch.

The video was originally posted on Instagram the Instagram page that the dog shares with its other pooch siblings. The video, however, went viral after being posted by an Insta page called doggosdoingthings on May 12. It has got more than 1.1 million views so far.

The video shows the golden retriever dog that refuses to go home after a walk when its human says so. The dog holds its leash with its paw and sits down. The entire video is very cute to watch. “The walk isn’t over until she says so,” says the caption of the video.

The comments section of the post is filled with users relating to the post as their dogs do the same.

“Reminds me of Josie and her giving me her arm to massage,” commented an Instagram user. “Immediately no!” posted another. “This looks familiar,” wrote another. “It’s like Archie laying down when he doesn’t want to walk!!” reads another comment.

