Golden retriever dog steals pet mom’s sock, quickly runs away with it. Watch

Pet parents know how much their dog babies love stealing random things from the house. One such incident is showcased in this video which captures a dog stealing its pet mom’s sock. It is the sneaky way the dog runs away after stealing the clothing item which has now sparked laughter. There is a possibility you will giggle after watching the video too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Kobe. The bio of the page also explains that he is a red golden retriever. The video is shared with a caption that urges people to follow the page to watch more funny videos of the adorable doggo.

The wholesome clip opens to show the dog coming out from behind a couch with a sock in its mouth. “When I manage to steal a sock while mom’s busy brushing her teeth,” reads a text insert that appears on the screen. This, however, is not all that the video shows. The clip then proceeds to show the pooch running away quickly with the sock. What makes the video funnier to watch is the text inset that appears on the screen as the pooch runs away.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments filled with love.

“We know just the right time to sneak in and take what we need,” read a comment that was shared from an Insta page dedicated to a husky named Moon. “We are the REAL reason socks turn up missing in the wash,” read another comment that too was posted from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Teddy Graham.

“My doggie Charlie does that all the time. He knows he’s going to get a treat for a sock,” posted a pet parent. “So sneaky!” shared an Instagram user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “So precious ,” commented a third. “This is my son’s favorite hobby. If I can’t find a match, 9/10 it’s in his crate,” shared a fourth. “I have a sock thief too lol,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

