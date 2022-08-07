Golden Retriever dog takes ‘emoji challenge’, wins the Internet. Watch

A video of a Golden Retriever dog taking an ‘emoji challenge’ was recently shared on social media. It was posted with the hashtag #emojichallenge and a caption that read, "Wait for it." The video shows the dog copying the emojis, and watching it doing so is both endearing and funny. There are chances that you may go aww and laugh at the same time.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. The page has 2.6 lakh followers on Instagram who look forward to interesting clips featuring the pooch. The video opens to show four emoticons - expressionless face, grinning squinting face, pleading face emoji, and Ogre emoji. The video, a montage of different clips, showcases the dog replicating the abovementioned emoticons. The video is such that it may prompt you to watch it on loop over and over again.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up over 93,000 views and more than 9,000 likes. It has also prompted people to post their reactions in the comments section.

An Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever dog named Scout commented with a laughing emoticon. It read, "Hahah that last one though." Another Insta page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton wrote, "The last one." "Pretty sure this is my daily range of emotions," read the third comment from a page dedicated to the dog named Bondi.

"Sooo cute," posted an individual. "The end," wrote another with laughing emoticons. "Hahahahaha! Too funny! I've watched a couple of times!" commented a third. "She soooo enjoys being mozzalady!" shared a fourth.

