Golden Retriever dog teaches cute little puppies how to play in the pool. Watch

The memories one makes with their parents when they are teaching us skill in our childhood is truly irreplaceable and unforgettable. But skills like walking, talking or even swimming can also be taught to us by any loving adult. And that is exactly what can be seen in this Instagram video that shows a cute Golden Retriever doggo named Kevin and some, even more precious little puppies. The video was shared on Instagram on the page dedicated to this floof ball named A Golden Named Kevin. He has over 4.42 lakh dedicated followers on his page and is based in Tampa, Florida in the United States of America.

The adorable video that involves these adorable Golden Retriever puppies, has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that helps viewers get more context to the video. It reads, "Kevin met some new puppy friends this weekend. Kevin is not the father of these puppies." There is a solid chance that this video will paint a wide smile across your face.

Take a look:

Shared 17 hours ago, the video has amassed over 17,500 likes on it as of now. It also has many cute comments.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Aww he’s such a good friend to these pups." "Awww what a sweet pal Kevin," another user adds. A third response reads, "This is just a practice run for the big day when Kevy meets the kids." A fourth commenter expresses, "Little ducks in training! Look how Kevy shows them how to swim at the start it's too cute."