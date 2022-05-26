Golden Retriever doggo and baby girl have a secret party. Watch cute video

If you have kids and pets under the same roof, then you might be worried as to how they’re going to warm up to each other and the kind of bond they’ll end up sharing. But it’s a delight to see one’s kids and pets bond so well that they can spend hours playing together. And that is exactly the kind of video that has been shared on Instagram recently and gone quite viral. It involves a cute Golden Retriever dog and a little baby girl.

The video opens to show how a dog is hiding in a little chamber below the stairs and waiting for its sweet little friend to accompany him. “Taco hosted a BYOCP (Bring Your Own Chair Pawty), Vanora invited herself to it. Also, some people have said that Taco should be Harry Pawter here,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video. There is a good chance that it will bring a smile to your face.

The little girl can be seen scooting inside this little room with her chair and the dog keeps checking up on her. The video has been shared on Instagram on an account dedicated to this English Creme Golden Retriever dog named Taco. The page has almost 7,000 dedicated followers who look forward to photos and videos of this doggo. They are based in Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States of America.

Watch the cute dog video right here:

Since being shared on Instagram just six days ago, the video has already gone on to receive over 54,000 likes. The video has also received several comments.

“The stuff dogs have to put up with when kids wanna play,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “The smile at the end,” points out another individual. “She is very smart to have backed in,” writes a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?