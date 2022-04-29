Golden Retriever doggos get excited to see their pooch friends. Watch cute video

Everybody loves to meet their friends and get super excited right before it is about to happen. This kind of behaviour can be observed even more evidently in little kids and cute pets like these Golden Retriever doggos. One such video that was recently posted on Reddit has gone viral because of how cutely these fur babies get super excited to see each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show two dogs waiting to meet their pooch friends who can be seen coming towards them from the far end of a driveway. But in between the pairs of dogs, there is a cute little boundary that can easily be crossed by any of them. This is the most adorable part of the video as none of the dogs even attempt to cross this fence.

This video was shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros that has more than 5.1 million members as of now. It came with a caption that was quite relatable and read, “That happy feeling when your friends come over.” There is a good chance that this video of these cute Golden Retriever dogs will bring a smile to your face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video posted on Reddit right here:

The video was posted around two days ago and received more than 21,000 upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who love dogs and couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at their cute behaviour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reddit user wrote, “From tail wag to full on bum shakies, love it.” “I am surprised they don’t go over that teeny fence! Good doggos,” reads another comment. A third comment relates, “My last golden knew not to come into my office if there was any barrier. I’d lay a poster tube down and he’d wait in the vestibule.”

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?