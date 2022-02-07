Golden Retriever dogs' 'meet-up' in city named Golden will make your day. Watch

Pretty much everyone on the Internet appreciates a good dog video. And what's better than one dog? So many dogs that you practically lose count in the sea of adorable fluff that you watch. This video posted on Reddit shows exactly that number of dogs that will make you keep going ‘aww,’ as many times as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show many adorable golden retriever dogs standing on the road with their humans. But what is even more interesting to note in a beautiful coincidence, is that the city that the video was shot at, is actually named Golden. Golden is a municipality in the state of Colorado, United States.

“I stumbled across a Golden Retriever meetup in Golden, CO today,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute dog video. Throughout the video, one can see several happy doggos wagging their tails and simply existing in the cutest way possible. It ends with showing the entry sign to the city that says “Welcome to Golden.”

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the subReddit r/aww around a day ago. Since then, this adorable dog video has garnered more than 6,500 upvotes. It has also accumulated various comments from dog lovers.

“I just want to dump a giant basket of tennis balls in the middle of all those dogs,” posted a Redditor. “It's a golden day at a golden place where the goldens meet up for the golden parade,” commented another individual. “I am fairly certain Heaven would look like this,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?