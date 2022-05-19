Golden retriever misses dog that passed away and it’s emotional to watch

There are some moments that make you believe that dogs have the same emotions as humans and they also feel really emotional and sad about things. When dogs exhibit such emotions, it is just heart-wrenching to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever dog mourning for another dog that passed away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram by beaunosebones, a dog account, two days ago and it has got more than 81,000 views so far. “My other dog passed away about a month ago. We have this picture with his collar over it in memory of him and this is Beau’s reaction,” says the text on the video. It shows the golden retriever dog looking at the picture of the dog that passed away that is kept on the mantle. The dog is howling like it is mourning and it’s gut-wrenching to watch.

“My heart. There hasn’t been a day that has gone by that we haven’t thought about you and your smile JoJo,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video prompted several comments with users feeling really emotional about the situation.

“Oh my goodness. Wasn’t prepared to cry,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness! I just want to give him lots of hugs,” wrote another. “Someone cutting onions over here?” said a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beau, the golden retriever dog, has more than 1.17 lakh followers on Instagram. It lives in New Jersey, USA, according to its Instagram bio.

What are your thoughts about this emotional video?