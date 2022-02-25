Gorilla volunteers to babysit infant so its mama can rest. Watch

The Internet is filled with sweet videos showcasing amazing incidents from the animal kingdom. This video involving gorillas is the same. This video showcases a gorilla volunteering to take care of an infant so its mama can get some rest. There is a chance that the wholesome video will make your heart melt into a puddle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Twitter handle of Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The bio of handle explains that it is “the world's largest and longest running organization fully dedicated to gorilla conservation.” In the tweet they added that the video is captured by an individual named Cedric Ujeneza, who, according to his LinkedIn, is a Communication Assistant at the organisation.

“It definitely takes a village to raise these beautiful gorilla babies! Teta takes on the role of babysitter while mom Ishema is most likely getting some rest. The love that they have for one another is unmatched!” they also wrote while sharing the video. The post is complete with two hashtags - #wildlifeconservation and #gorillas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show Teta hugging the little gorilla and petting it. What makes the clip so wonderful to watch is the love between the duo.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,800 views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is so incredibly warm.Omg!” wrote a Twitter user. “Such gorgeous creatures,” posted another. “Awwww so cute,” commented a third. “Oh my goodness how adorable, beautiful. Love it so much,” expressed a fourth. “Totally in love with this video,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON