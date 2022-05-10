Graduating students learn that their student debt is paid for during convocation
Graduating from college is one of the most memorable days of your life. It became even more memorable for the students graduating from a college in East Texas as they got to know that an anonymous donor paid off about $300,000 in student debt and they were able to graduate debt-free. A video of the commencement ceremony was shared on Instagram by Wiley College one day ago and it has got over 12,000 views so far.
“You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance. You no longer have a balance,” Wiley College President Herman J. Felton Jr. is heard saying in the video that was posted by Wiley College as students cheer enthusiastically.
“Congratulations 2022 Graduates, YOU ARE DEBT-FREE! Go Forth Inspired, glorious deeds to do,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
“I love my alumni soil!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Go Forth Inspired class 2022!!” posted another. “Congratulations! God’s blessings continue to be with you all,” wrote a third.
The Wiley College is a historically black institution that was founded in 1873 according to its Instagram bio.
