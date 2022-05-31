Grandma takes two years to stitch special quilt for grandkid, gifts it to her

There is nothing better than a gift that showcases the thoughtfulness and love of the one presenting it. Just like this present from a grandmother that she specially created for her granddaughter. A video shows the little one’s reaction to getting the special gift. There is a chance that the video will melt your heart into a puddle.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a user named Hazel. “Grandmother handsews a photo story memory quilt for granddaughter during strict lockdowns. Took two years. Totally handquilted, first generation quilter,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the grandma entering the house. She then stands in front of the granddaughter and starts unfolding the quilt. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The Instagram user also posted another video that shows the grandma stitching the quilt. “I’m jubilant but also a bit sad. I’ve enjoyed every minute, every stitch (ok most) For a first time sewing person, besides suturing skin, this is the only sewing I’ve done besides the odd hem and button. Like many nurses I’ve used hospital tape to hem and iron school uniforms. I am super super proud of myself. First generation quilter. 100% hand sewn,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

What are your thoughts on the video?

