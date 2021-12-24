Grandpa shows off his supercool toy train set in this viral video

There are some videos shared on the Internet that despite not showing something extraordinary have the power to leave people with a huge smile on their face. This video involving an elderly man and a toy train set is a perfect addition to that category. There is a chance that the clip will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, “grandfather showing off his super cool trains.” The clip shows just that. The video opens to show an elderly man sitting on a chair in front of a table with a toy train setup on it. He then presses some switches to showcase how the toy train set operates.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 62,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The wholesome share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“So cool, and look at that grin,” wrote a Reddit user. “You just want to hug this person. Model trains are cool,” expressed another. “This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen in a long time,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?