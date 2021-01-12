Grizzly bears enjoy eating some honey in this sweet video. Watch

If you're someone who grew up watching Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends embark on various adventures or read about their tales, then here a clip that may remind you of those good old days of your childhood. This recording, which shows two grizzly bears eating some honey, is so sweet that it'll leave you with a warm-fuzzy feeling in your chest, even if you weren't a fan of Winnie-the-Pooh as a youngling.

The Bronx Zoo shared this clip on its official Instagram account on January 11. "A little honey break with the grizzly bears. Some facts about why they love honey! BEEcause the sugar content is very sweet to them," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The text further states, "Brown bears’ thick fur also helps protect them from bee stings because it’s so dense and thick that stings can’t even make it to the skin".

Check out the wholesome recording which may fill you up with a great sense of nostalgia:

If watching that video left you swooning, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has almost 13,600 views and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Yummy".

Another individual wrote, "They are so beautiful". "Awww. So sweet," read one comment under the post.

Somebody proclaimed, "Those bears are beautiful, thick coats, they look so healthy".

What are your thoughts on this?