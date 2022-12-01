Groom surprises bride by singing and dancing to a romantic song. Watch

Indian weddings are always a grand affair, and one makes countless memories over the days and many functions. There is always some sort of banter going on between relatives, and the bride and groom are busy surprising each other before their big day. And thanks to the internet, we get to witness many such special and private moments. Recently, a video of a groom singing and performing for his bride has gone viral on the internet.

In the short clip shared by Instagram user @makeupbykomalhire, you can see a bride in a pink lehenga walking into the venue. As she enters, the groom comes in front of her and starts singing and dancing to the song O Meri Heer Ve Tu Jug Jug Jeeve. As he sings the song, the bride cannot help but smile and blush. People near them can be seen cheering them on.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few weeks back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times. The video also has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "He just raised the bars. " A second person in the comments said, "Simple yet classy." "Anyway, girl is looking awesome. Jug jug jio, Najar naa lage dono ko," said a third. A fourth person added, "So cute."