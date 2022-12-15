Groom surprises bride with romantic performance on Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri, netizens love it

Indian weddings are full of joy and excitement and are incomplete without dance and music. Right from sangeet to wedding, all the events include dance performances by the bride and groom's squads. Many even plan performances in advance to surprise their partners on their special day. Just like this video that is going viral on social media through its several reshares and other means. In it, one can see a bride and a groom sitting on a sofa with people standing around them. A few seconds later, the groom stands up and gives a romantic performance on Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri, and it is winning hearts online. Chances are, it may win yours too.

The video was posted on Instagram handle @total_baraati. "When the groom decides to surprise her wife to be. How much would you rate their chemistry?" read the caption posted online. They also tagged bride Kirti Vashist and groom Jatin Narang.

Since being shared three days ago on Instagram, the video has collected more than 3.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments.

"Look at the camera man behind bride the way he smiled," posted an individual. "Watching 50 weddings stories and reels everyday but this...God bless them," expressed another. "My favorite song. I wish I had someone with whom I could perform this song," commented a third. "Groom goals getting highhhhh," wrote a fourth with a heart emoticon.

