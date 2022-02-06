Groom welcomes bride by dancing to Saajanji Ghar Aaye with his sisters. Watch

There are many videos on the Internet that show the bride putting up a beautiful performance to welcome her groom on their wedding day. But this video that was posted on Instagram by a wedding inspiration page, shows how a groom turns the tables and dances to Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The original Bollywood song was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol. This wedding video, however, shows how the groom makes quite a grand entry at his wedding. All of this as his bride witnesses his energetic performance along with his sisters. His sisters can be seen in a very happy mood as they shake a leg and set the stage for the groom.

“Groom welcoming the bride with his squad on the OG song loved by all of us,” reads the caption that accompanies this dance video. The people present in the video can all be seen smiling and enjoying this beautiful moment that captures a core memory for both the bride and the groom.

This video was posted on Instagram around two days ago. It has received more than 1,000 likes and counting. It has also received various comments.

“Very good marriage entry with family members,” commented an Instagram user. “Superb, awesome entry,” posted another. “Beautiful,” posted a third. Many others took to the comments section to post heart or fire emojis.

