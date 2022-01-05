Groom's family learns, performs dance entirely online. Video impresses people

When weddings happen, it often becomes difficult for people across countries and time zones to be able to co-ordinate and be at one place at the same time. But in today's virtually connected world, that shouldn't be a problem as has been proved by this video posted on Instagram by a wedding planning company.

The video opens to show the groom's side of the family performing a collaborative dance that they learnt entirely online. But what is an even bigger and surprising twist is that they also performed the dance online from different time zones and sent it in just in time for the wedding. They are seen dancing to Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya from Sanju. The song was picturised on actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The video has been uploaded by a wedding planning company called Twirling Moments. It comes with a descriptive caption that reads, “A huge shout out to the Groom’s family for learning all of this virtually with us and then sending their videos as per an instruction guide sent to every group! Multiple coordinations, scheduling across different time zones and lots of patience and excitement went into making this happen!”

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around five hours ago, this video has garnered more than 4,000 views and positive comments.

“Lovely,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Fab as always,” complimented another, followed by a heart emoji. To this, the poster replied and thanked them.

What are your thoughts on this unique wedding dance?

