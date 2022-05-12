Groom’s reaction on seeing his bride when she is ready is just too wholesome

The wedding season is on and if you are a regular on social media you must have seen countless videos of couples getting married and showcasing their love to each other. It is one of the most special days of a person’s life and it is always wonderful to see videos of couples reacting to one another when they are ready for the big day. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a groom’s reaction when he sees his would-be wife in her wedding finery. His reaction is just too adorable to watch.

The video was posted by a makeup artist named Kanika Chib on her Instagram account on April 29. The video has got more than 3.7 million views so far, making it really viral. “POV: You need your husband to react like this on your wedding day,” says the text on the video. The video shows the groom’s reaction on seeing the bride when she is completely ready. He just places his hands over his mouth as she looks really stunning.

“Who doesn’t want her man to be obsessed with her bride look!My bride lovely was looking so regal on her big day,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“My husband always reacts same, even also I looked messed,” commented an Instagram user. “I want this reaction,” posted another.

The bride in the video is identified as Lovely Sinha and the groom is Suroor Atrey.

What do you think about this groom’s reaction to his bride?